Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops By 80.5%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 542,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,357,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,616.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $18,394. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 864,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

