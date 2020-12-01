Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Decreases By 74.3%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the October 31st total of 506,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IEI opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $125.30 and a 1 year high of $134.11.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

