Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Decreases By 82.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the October 31st total of 996,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 671,206 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after acquiring an additional 285,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 8,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,337. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

