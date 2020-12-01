Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Grows By 162.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 162.4% from the October 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

