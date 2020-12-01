Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Grows By 571.5%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 571.5% from the October 31st total of 817,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,513,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

