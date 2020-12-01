Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Expands By 221.8%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 221.8% from the October 31st total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,999. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

