Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rises By 315.7%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a growth of 315.7% from the October 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 1,580,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 419.59% and a negative net margin of 471.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

