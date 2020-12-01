Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Grows By 201.6%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, an increase of 201.6% from the October 31st total of 125,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LMNL opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

