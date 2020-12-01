Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Declines By 90.4%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MAGS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Magal Security Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Magal Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

