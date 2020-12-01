Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Declines By 84.3%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the October 31st total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.06. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 28.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

