Short Interest in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Decreases By 97.5%

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

MGEN opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.01. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

