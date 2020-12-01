Short Interest in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Declines By 93.4%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 295,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.19% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMCI stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Navios Maritime Containers has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers LP engages in the provision of container solutions in the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. It offers crewing and technical management. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

