Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Grows By 418.4%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 418.4% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SVBL opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.58. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

