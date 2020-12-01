Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Declines By 83.2%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the October 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

SVLKF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

