Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Expands By 4,533.3%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 4,533.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

