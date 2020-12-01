Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Declines By 80.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TIAIY stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.