Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rises By 3,900.0%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

