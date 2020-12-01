Short Interest in Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Increases By 2,294.1%

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 2,294.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Thc Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About Thc Biomed Intl

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

