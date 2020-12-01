Short Interest in Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Drops By 92.1%

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the October 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CRXPF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Vert Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Vert Infrastructure alerts:

About Vert Infrastructure

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.