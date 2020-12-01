Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SBSW opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

