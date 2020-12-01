Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Down 95.2% in November

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNNAQ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $185,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.52.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

