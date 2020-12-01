SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 461.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 32.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

