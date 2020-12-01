SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIGA opened at $6.93 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

