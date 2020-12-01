Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $138.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $117.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.80.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 229.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Signature Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

