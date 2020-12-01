Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust demand for its solid state drive (SSD) controllers. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales, is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, hold promise. Further, new design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers, from NAND makers, bode well. Also, the company has provided upbeat view for Q4. Fourth-quarter revenues are likely to reflect gains from recovery in sales of eMMC and UFS controllers and continued momentum in SSD controller sales. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market are likely to impede growth. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. 140166 reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $39.68 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

