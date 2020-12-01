Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,047 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,290,000 after purchasing an additional 198,912 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,475,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter.

SILK stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. BidaskClub downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,222,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,342.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,563 shares of company stock worth $5,932,075. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

