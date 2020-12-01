Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

