Single Collateral DAI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00398392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.02808019 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

