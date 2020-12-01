Sirios Capital Management L P Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,345 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.30.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

