Sirios Capital Management L P Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ecolab by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day moving average is $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

