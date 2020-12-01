Sirios Capital Management L P Has $56,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,721 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,479,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after acquiring an additional 924,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

