Sirios Capital Management L P Invests $476,000 in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Shares of PE opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Research analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

