Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphenol by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $75,957,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,419 shares of company stock worth $59,500,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

