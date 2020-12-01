Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 89,305 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,305 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,968,000 after buying an additional 215,759 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

