Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMID stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Smith-Midland has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.