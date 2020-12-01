Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

