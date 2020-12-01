Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in November

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SWDAF opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

