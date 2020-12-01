Sohu.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,428 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $64,000. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.