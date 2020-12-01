Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,983,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRY stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

