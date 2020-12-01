SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Down 83.9% in November

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SolGold stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. SolGold has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on SolGold in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

