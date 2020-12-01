SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Shares Gap Down to $34.60

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $33.05. SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 5,826,854 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.13 million and a PE ratio of -57.67.

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

