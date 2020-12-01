Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOLVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, October 16th. AlphaValue lowered Solvay to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solvay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solvay has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $11.39 on Friday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

