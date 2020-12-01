Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOQDQ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Sonde Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

