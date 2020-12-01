Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.94.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

