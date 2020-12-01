S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,186,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $427,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.64.

NYSE SPGI opened at $351.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

