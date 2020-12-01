Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 491.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

