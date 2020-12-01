SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.