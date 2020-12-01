SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 69.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $395.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.10. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $405.84.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

