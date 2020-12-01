SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,500,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $395.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $405.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.10.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

