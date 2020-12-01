Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXSF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $155.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.